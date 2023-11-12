Sunday's game between the Davidson Wildcats (2-0) and the Clemson Tigers (2-0) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with Davidson coming out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Davidson vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville

Davidson vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 68, Clemson 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Davidson vs. Clemson

Computer Predicted Spread: Davidson (-2.6)

Davidson (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 134.3

Davidson Performance Insights

On offense, Davidson posted 69.9 points per game (212th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 68.7 points per contest at the other end of the court (137th-ranked).

The Wildcats were 288th in college basketball with 29.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 265th with 32.3 rebounds allowed per game.

Last year Davidson ranked 169th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.1 per game.

The Wildcats committed 10.4 turnovers per game (40th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 10.9 turnovers per contest (267th-ranked).

The Wildcats made 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 32.5% three-point percentage (273rd-ranked).

With 6.8 three-pointers conceded per game, Davidson ranked 128th in the nation. It gave up a 32.5% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 103rd in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by Davidson last season, 62.6% of them were two-pointers (72.5% of the team's made baskets) and 37.4% were from beyond the arc (27.5%).

