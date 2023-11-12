Sunday's game features the Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) and the Campbell Camels (2-0) facing off at John Paul Jones Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-54 win for heavily favored Virginia according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Camels head into this matchup on the heels of a 68-55 victory over Coppin State on Thursday.

Campbell vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

Campbell vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 71, Campbell 54

Campbell Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Camels outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game last season with a +175 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.2 points per game (306th in college basketball) and gave up 52.5 per outing (fifth in college basketball).

The Camels scored more points at home (62.9 per game) than on the road (54.6) last season.

Campbell gave up fewer points at home (49.2 per game) than on the road (53.0) last season.

