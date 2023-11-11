Winthrop vs. Drexel November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Winthrop Eagles (1-1) face the Drexel Dragons (0-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Winthrop vs. Drexel Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Winthrop Top Players (2022-23)
- Kelton Talford: 16.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cory Hightower: 13.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kasen Harrison: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sin'Cere McMahon: 13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Toneari Lane: 10.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Drexel Top Players (2022-23)
- Amari Williams: 13.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Lamar Oden Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke House: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Coletrane Washington: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Moore: 9.2 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Winthrop vs. Drexel Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Winthrop Rank
|Winthrop AVG
|Drexel AVG
|Drexel Rank
|127th
|73.8
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|299th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|62.4
|17th
|343rd
|28
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|307th
|11.4
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
