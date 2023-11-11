Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) face the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.
Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Notre Dame Top Players (2022-23)
- Nate Laszewski: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cormac Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dane Goodwin: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Wertz: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- JJ Starling: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Notre Dame Rank
|Notre Dame AVG
|Western Carolina AVG
|Western Carolina Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|73.9
|124th
|240th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|70.7
|199th
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|33.6
|69th
|355th
|5.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|3rd
|8.3
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
