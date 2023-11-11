The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-3) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium in a SoCon clash.

On offense, Western Carolina has been a top-25 unit, ranking ninth-best in the FCS by totaling 36.8 points per game. The Catamounts rank 89th on defense (30.1 points allowed per game). East Tennessee State's offense has been bottom-25 this season, registering 17.6 points per game, which ranks 22nd-worst in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 87th with 29.9 points ceded per contest.

Western Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Western Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Key Statistics

Western Carolina East Tennessee State 490.9 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.6 (112th) 390.7 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.4 (62nd) 185.9 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.4 (33rd) 305 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.1 (127th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (114th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has thrown for 2,418 yards (268.7 ypg) to lead Western Carolina, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 189 rushing yards on 48 carries.

The team's top rusher, Desmond Reid, has carried the ball 115 times for 857 yards (95.2 per game), scoring 12 times. He's also caught 14 passes for 182 yards.

This season, Branson Adams has carried the ball 68 times for 405 yards (45 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 190 yards through the air with three touchdowns.

Censere Lee's team-leading 660 yards as a receiver have come on 38 catches (out of 23 targets) with seven touchdowns.

David White has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 411 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

AJ Colombo's 28 grabs have turned into 403 yards and five touchdowns.

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

William Riddle has put up 472 passing yards, or 52.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 44.8% of his passes and has tossed one touchdown with five interceptions.

Bryson Irby has run for 515 yards on 102 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Trey Foster has run for 299 yards across 49 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Tommy Winton, III has collected 19 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 249 (27.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 16 times.

Will Huzzie has racked up 232 receiving yards (25.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 21 receptions.

Xavier Gaillardetz's 20 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

