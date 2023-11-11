Saturday's contest between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) and Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) matching up at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 75-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Notre Dame, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on November 11.

The matchup has no line set.

Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 75, Western Carolina 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Carolina vs. Notre Dame

Computer Predicted Spread: Notre Dame (-7.8)

Notre Dame (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Western Carolina Performance Insights

Offensively, Western Carolina posted 73.9 points per game (124th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 70.7 points per contest on defense (199th-ranked).

The Catamounts ranked 69th in college basketball with 33.6 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 222nd with 31.8 rebounds allowed per game.

Western Carolina ranked 221st in college basketball with 12.5 assists per contest.

The Catamounts forced 10.6 turnovers per game last season (294th-ranked in college basketball), but they committed only 10.1 turnovers per contest (25th-best).

Last year the Catamounts sank 8.5 threes per game (60th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34% (183rd-ranked) from three-point land.

Western Carolina ranked top-25 last season in three-pointers allowed, 23rd-best in college basketball with 5.8 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 106th with a 32.6% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Western Carolina took 57.9% two-pointers and 42.1% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's baskets, 66.8% were two-pointers and 33.2% were three-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.