In the game between the Western Carolina Catamounts and East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM, our projection model expects the Catamounts to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Western Carolina (-23.3) 57.1 Western Carolina 40, East Tennessee State 17

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Western Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Catamounts won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Last season, six of Catamounts games went over the point total.

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers won just two games against the spread last season.

A total of six of Buccaneers games last year hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Catamounts vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Carolina 36.8 30.1 40.5 25.5 33.8 33.8 East Tennessee State 17.6 29.9 28.3 16.3 9.0 40.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.