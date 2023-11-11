The Week 11 college football schedule includes six games involving schools from the Big Ten. Hoping to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Ten Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Indiana Hoosiers at Illinois Fighting Illini 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 Peacock Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) Northwestern Wildcats at Wisconsin Badgers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 NBC (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!