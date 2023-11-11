Week 11 of the 2023 college football season features seven games involving AAC teams. Some of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone bets, according to our computer model, include taking South Florida -7 against Temple as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Temple vs. South Florida matchup.

Best Week 11 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: South Florida -7 vs. Temple

Matchup: Temple Owls at South Florida Bulls

Temple Owls at South Florida Bulls Projected Favorite & Spread: South Florida by 16.0 points

South Florida by 16.0 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Memphis -9.5 vs. Charlotte

Matchup: Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers

Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 18.4 points

Memphis by 18.4 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: SMU -17 vs. North Texas

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at SMU Mustangs

North Texas Mean Green at SMU Mustangs Projected Favorite & Spread: SMU by 24.2 points

SMU by 24.2 points Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: November 10

November 10 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 11 AAC Total Bets

Under 68.5 - Temple vs. South Florida

Matchup: Temple Owls at South Florida Bulls

Temple Owls at South Florida Bulls Projected Total: 62.6 points

62.6 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Under 67.5 - North Texas vs. SMU

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at SMU Mustangs

North Texas Mean Green at SMU Mustangs Projected Total: 62.6 points

62.6 points Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: November 10

November 10 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 53.5 - UAB vs. Navy

Matchup: UAB Blazers at Navy Midshipmen

UAB Blazers at Navy Midshipmen Projected Total: 58.3 points

58.3 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 11 AAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Tulane 8-1 (5-0 AAC) 28.7 / 19.3 401.7 / 316.9 SMU 7-2 (5-0 AAC) 40.0 / 15.9 465.3 / 281.8 UTSA 6-3 (5-0 AAC) 31.2 / 25.8 410.7 / 380.3 Memphis 7-2 (4-1 AAC) 39.2 / 27.9 454.8 / 419.1 Florida Atlantic 4-5 (3-2 AAC) 27.7 / 26.2 364.9 / 414.7 Rice 4-5 (2-3 AAC) 33.0 / 28.7 383.0 / 402.4 South Florida 4-5 (2-3 AAC) 30.4 / 37.0 453.7 / 459.2 Navy 3-5 (2-3 AAC) 18.3 / 23.4 300.3 / 373.5 Charlotte 3-6 (2-3 AAC) 16.8 / 24.8 322.8 / 353.0 UAB 3-6 (2-3 AAC) 30.8 / 38.1 450.9 / 426.1 North Texas 3-6 (1-4 AAC) 34.8 / 36.7 482.3 / 468.3 Temple 3-6 (1-4 AAC) 20.6 / 35.8 360.3 / 433.3 Tulsa 3-6 (1-4 AAC) 22.4 / 35.6 363.3 / 441.9 East Carolina 1-8 (0-5 AAC) 17.7 / 24.8 274.9 / 354.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.