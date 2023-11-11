A pair of ACC teams meet when the NC State Wolfpack (6-3) face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Truist Field. The Wolfpack are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 43.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Wake Forest matchup in this article.

Wake Forest vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Wake Forest vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-2.5) 43.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-2.5) 43.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Wake Forest vs. NC State Betting Trends

Wake Forest has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.

The Demon Deacons have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

NC State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

The Wolfpack have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

