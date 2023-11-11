Wake Forest vs. NC State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
A pair of ACC teams meet when the NC State Wolfpack (6-3) face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Truist Field. The Wolfpack are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 43.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Wake Forest matchup in this article.
Wake Forest vs. NC State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Venue: Truist Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wake Forest vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|NC State Moneyline
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|BetMGM
|NC State (-2.5)
|43.5
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|NC State (-2.5)
|43.5
|-134
|+112
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
Wake Forest vs. NC State Betting Trends
- Wake Forest has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
- The Demon Deacons have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- NC State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.
- The Wolfpack have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.