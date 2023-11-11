According to our computer projections, the NC State Wolfpack will defeat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons when the two teams match up at Truist Field on Saturday, November 11, which kicks off at 2:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Wake Forest vs. NC State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction NC State (-2) Over (43) NC State 24, Wake Forest 21

Week 11 ACC Predictions

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

The Demon Deacons have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Demon Deacons are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Wake Forest is a 2-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 2 points or more this year.

Out of theDemon Deacons' eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).

The average point total for Wake Forest this year is 8.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

NC State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wolfpack's implied win probability is 57.4%.

The Wolfpack are 3-4-1 against the spread this year.

NC State has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

NC State has had two games (out of eight) hit the over this year.

NC State games have had an average of 47.3 points this season, 4.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Demon Deacons vs. Wolfpack 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed NC State 24.7 20.9 28.5 21.5 17.0 19.7 Wake Forest 22.1 24.4 25.2 25.0 18.3 23.8

