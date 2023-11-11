Saturday's game that pits the Wofford Terriers (1-1) against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-55 in favor of Wofford, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 11.

In their last outing on Tuesday, the Seahawks earned a 78-42 win against Apprentice.

UNC Wilmington vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

UNC Wilmington vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 75, UNC Wilmington 55

Other CAA Predictions

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seahawks averaged 53.6 points per game last season (345th in college basketball) while giving up 64 per contest (175th in college basketball). They had a -313 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 10.4 points per game.

UNC Wilmington averaged 1.5 fewer points in CAA games (52.1) than overall (53.6).

At home, the Seahawks scored 58.8 points per game last season. Away, they scored 48.5.

UNC Wilmington conceded fewer points at home (60.8 per game) than on the road (67.3) last season.

