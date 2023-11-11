The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) square off against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

UNC Wilmington vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

  • The Seahawks shot 44.4% from the field, two% higher than the 42.4% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
  • UNC Wilmington went 15-2 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Seahawks were the 264th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs finished 302nd.
  • The Seahawks scored only 0.2 fewer points per game last year (68.9) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (69.1).
  • UNC Wilmington went 13-0 last season when it scored more than 69.1 points.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison

  • UNC Wilmington scored 75.5 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 away.
  • At home, the Seahawks allowed 61 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than they allowed away (68.4).
  • UNC Wilmington drained more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (5.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (30.6%).

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Mount Olive W 105-66 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
11/11/2023 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena
11/14/2023 Columbia International - Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
11/20/2023 Murray State - Suncoast Credit Union Arena

