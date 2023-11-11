Saturday's contest between the UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-1) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-1) at Greensboro Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 87-59 and heavily favors UNC Greensboro to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Spartans are coming off of a 71-65 loss to Appalachian State in their last game on Monday.

UNC Greensboro vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

UNC Greensboro vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 87, South Carolina State 59

Other SoCon Predictions

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans' +45 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 65.5 points per game (168th in college basketball) while giving up 64.0 per contest (175th in college basketball).

In conference contests, UNC Greensboro averaged fewer points per contest (62.4) than its season average (65.5).

The Spartans posted 67.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.0 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (63.6).

Defensively UNC Greensboro played better at home last year, ceding 58.7 points per game, compared to 69.3 in away games.

