UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) will meet the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UNC Asheville Top Players (2022-23)
- Drew Pember: 20.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Tajion Jones: 14.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nicholas McMullen: 8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jamon Battle: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caleb Burgess: 5.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
UNC Wilmington Top Players (2022-23)
- Trazarien White: 14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amari Kelly: 7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shykeim Phillips: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Donovan Newby: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UNC Asheville Rank
|UNC Asheville AVG
|UNC Wilmington AVG
|UNC Wilmington Rank
|114th
|74.4
|Points Scored
|68.9
|249th
|146th
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|64.3
|35th
|183rd
|31.7
|Rebounds
|30.3
|264th
|302nd
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|6.1
|310th
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|10.7
|338th
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
