The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) take on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Asheville vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

Last season, the Bulldogs had a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.5% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Seahawks' opponents knocked down.

UNC Asheville had an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Seahawks finished 264th.

Last year, the 74.4 points per game the Bulldogs scored were 10.1 more points than the Seahawks gave up (64.3).

UNC Asheville had a 19-4 record last season when scoring more than 64.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison

UNC Asheville put up 79.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged on the road (71.9).

The Bulldogs ceded 63.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72.9).

UNC Asheville drained 7.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in away games (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 42.4% in home games and 37.1% in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule