The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Longhorns are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. The over/under for the outing is 53.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. TCU matchup.

Texas vs. TCU Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline TCU Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-10) 53.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Texas (-9.5) 53.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Texas vs. TCU Betting Trends

  • Texas has covered four times in nine games with a spread this season.
  • When playing as at least 10-point favorites this season, the Longhorns have an ATS record of 3-3.
  • TCU has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas & TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Texas
To Win the National Champ. +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600
To Win the Big 12 -200 Bet $200 to win $100
TCU
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

