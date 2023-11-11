As we head into Week 11 of the college football schedule, which team is on top of the OVC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

OVC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. UT Martin

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

7-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 74th

74th Last Game: W 44-41 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Southeast Missouri State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-5 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 46th

46th Last Game: L 21-20 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ UT Martin

@ UT Martin Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Eastern Illinois

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

6-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: W 16-10 vs Lindenwood

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Tennessee State

Tennessee State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Tennessee State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 6-3

6-3 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 107th

107th Last Game: L 35-21 vs Charleston Southern

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Eastern Illinois

@ Eastern Illinois Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Tennessee Tech

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-6 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 80th

80th Last Game: L 44-41 vs UT Martin

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Lindenwood

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-6 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 68th

68th Last Game: L 16-10 vs Eastern Illinois

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Bryant

Bryant Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

