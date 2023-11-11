High school basketball is on the schedule today in Onslow County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Topsail High School at Dixon High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 11

9:00 AM ET on November 11 Location: Holly Ridge, NC

Holly Ridge, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside High School - Onslow at Dixon High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 11

12:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Holly Ridge, NC

Holly Ridge, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Dixon High School