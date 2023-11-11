The No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) and the Duke Blue Devils (6-3) meet to try to take home the Victory Bell on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are double-digit, 14-point favorites. The game has a 50.5-point over/under.

On the offensive side of the ball, North Carolina has been a top-25 unit, ranking 12th-best in the FBS by averaging 39.1 points per game. The Tar Heels rank 49th on defense (23.3 points allowed per game). Duke ranks 78th in the FBS with 25.7 points per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks eighth-best by allowing only 15.7 points per game.

North Carolina vs. Duke Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

North Carolina vs Duke Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Carolina -14 -115 -105 50.5 -110 -110 -650 +425

North Carolina Recent Performance

With 553.7 yards of total offense per game (ninth-worst) and 452.7 yards allowed per game on defense (18th-worst) over the last three contests, the Tar Heels have been struggling on both sides of the ball of late.

From an offensive perspective, the Tar Heels have been top-25 over the previous three contests with 42.7 points per game (12th-best). They haven't fared as well on defense, with 28 points allowed per game (-21-worst) over that stretch.

Over the last three contests, North Carolina has a top-25 pass offense, ranking 11th-best with 325 passing yards per game. Things haven't gone so well on the defensive side of the ball, as it has surrendered 226.7 passing yards per game (-12-worst) over the previous three tilts.

While the Tar Heels' run defense ranks -111-worst in rushing yards allowed per game over the last three contests (226), they rank 22nd-best offensively (228.7 rushing yards per game) over that time frame.

The Tar Heels have one win against the spread and are 1-2 overall over their past three contests.

In North Carolina's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tar Heels have been favored by 14 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

North Carolina has gone over in four of its eight games with a set total (50%).

North Carolina has gone 5-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).

North Carolina has played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Tar Heels have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this matchup.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has recorded 2,803 yards (311.4 ypg) on 203-of-308 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 254 rushing yards (28.2 ypg) on 81 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Omarion Hampton has racked up 1,067 yards on 175 carries while finding paydirt 12 times as a runner. He's also caught 16 passes for 157 yards (17.4 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

British Brooks has carried the ball 66 times for 307 yards (34.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

J.J. Jones has hauled in 31 receptions for 499 yards (55.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Bryson Nesbit has grabbed 29 passes while averaging 48.9 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Devontez Walker has been the target of 40 passes and racked up 28 receptions for 438 yards, an average of 48.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone six times through the air this season.

Kaimon Rucker has eight sacks to lead the team, and also has 10 TFL and 37 tackles.

Cedric Gray is the team's leading tackler this year. He's picked up 84 tackles, six TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one interception.

Alijah Huzzie leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 36 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

