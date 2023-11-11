North Carolina vs. Duke: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Victory Bell is the prize when the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) and Duke Blue Devils (6-3) clash on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are double-digit favorites, by 14 points. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the North Carolina vs. Duke matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
North Carolina vs. Duke Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
North Carolina vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Duke Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-14)
|50.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-14.5)
|50.5
|-720
|+500
North Carolina vs. Duke Betting Trends
- North Carolina has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.
- The Tar Heels have been favored by 14 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Duke has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Blue Devils have not covered the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the ACC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
