The Victory Bell is the prize when the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) and Duke Blue Devils (6-3) clash on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are double-digit favorites, by 14 points. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.

North Carolina vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

North Carolina vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Duke Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-14) 50.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-14.5) 50.5 -720 +500 Bet on this game with FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Duke Betting Trends

North Carolina has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.

The Tar Heels have been favored by 14 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Duke has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Blue Devils have not covered the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the ACC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

