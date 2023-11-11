The No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) and the Duke Blue Devils (6-3) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in a battle of ACC opponents.

North Carolina ranks 49th in scoring defense this year (23.3 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 39.1 points per game. Duke's defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks eighth-best in the FBS with 15.7 points conceded per game. In terms of offense, it is posting 25.7 points per game, which ranks 78th.

We will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ACC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Carolina vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

North Carolina vs. Duke Key Statistics

North Carolina Duke 518.8 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.4 (103rd) 390.3 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.1 (25th) 199.1 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.3 (38th) 319.7 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.1 (122nd) 7 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (30th) 18 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (74th)

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has compiled 2,803 yards (311.4 ypg) on 203-of-308 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 254 rushing yards (28.2 ypg) on 81 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Omarion Hampton has racked up 1,067 yards on 175 carries while finding the end zone 12 times as a runner. He's also caught 16 passes for 157 yards (17.4 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, British Brooks has carried the ball 66 times for 307 yards (34.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

J.J. Jones' leads his squad with 499 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 catches (out of 45 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Bryson Nesbit has caught 29 passes for 440 yards (48.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Devontez Walker has racked up 28 catches for 438 yards, an average of 48.7 yards per game. He's scored six times as a receiver this season.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard leads Duke with 1,102 yards on 95-of-165 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 352 rushing yards (39.1 ypg) on 58 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jordan Waters has rushed for 564 yards on 101 carries so far this year while scoring 10 times on the ground.

Jaquez Moore has compiled 481 yards on 86 carries with four touchdowns.

Jordan Moore has registered 36 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 483 (53.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 61 times and has four touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has put up a 455-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 31 passes on 61 targets.

Sahmir Hagans' 19 catches (on 35 targets) have netted him 154 yards (17.1 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed North Carolina or Duke gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.