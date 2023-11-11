The Week 11 college football lineup includes top teams in play, including fans watching from North Carolina. Among those contests is the Duke Blue Devils squaring off against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week

Davidson Wildcats at Morehead State Eagles

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Jayne Stadium

Jayne Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Western Carolina Catamounts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Rhode Island Rams

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Meade Stadium

Meade Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Campbell Fighting Camels

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium

Barker-Lane Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Elon Phoenix at Richmond Spiders

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

E. Claiborne Robins Stadium TV Channel: Monumental Sports

Monumental Sports Live Stream: Fubo

NC State Wolfpack at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Truist Field

Truist Field TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: NC State (-2)

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Georgia State Panthers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Georgia State (-2.5)

Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Memphis (-10.5)

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Tucker Stadium

Tucker Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

North Carolina Central Eagles at Howard Bison

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: William H. Greene Stadium

William H. Greene Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

East Carolina Pirates at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-7.5)

Duke Blue Devils at No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: North Carolina (-12.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!