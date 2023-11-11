Oddsmakers project a competitive contest when the NC State Wolfpack (6-3) visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between ACC foes at Truist Field. NC State is favored by 2.5 points. The game has a point total set at 43.

NC State ranks 20th-worst in total offense (318.3 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 34th with 331.8 yards allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, Wake Forest ranks 95th in the FBS (348.9 total yards per game) and 66th on defense (371.4 total yards allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Truist Field TV Channel: The CW

NC State vs Wake Forest Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline NC State -2.5 -110 -110 43 -110 -110 -135 +110

Looking to place a bet on NC State vs. Wake Forest? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

NC State Recent Performance

The Wolfpack have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three contests, averaging 246 total yards per game over that stretch (-115-worst). They've been better on defense, giving up 319 total yards per game (43rd).

The last three games have seen the Wolfpack's offense play poorly, ranking -90-worst in the FBS in points (15.7 points per game). They rank 32nd on the other side of the ball (15.7 points allowed per contest).

In terms of passing offense, NC State ranks -85-worst with 151.3 passing yards per game over its last three contests. On defense, it ranks 75th by giving up 181 passing yards per game over its last three tilts.

With 94.7 rushing yards per game on offense (-89-worst) and 138 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (25th-worst) over the last three tilts, the Wolfpack have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball lately.

The Wolfpack have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall over their last three games.

NC State has not gone over the total in its past three games.

Week 11 ACC Betting Trends

NC State Betting Records & Stats

NC State's ATS record is 3-4-1 this season.

The Wolfpack have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

NC State has hit the over in two of eight games with a set total (25%).

NC State has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

NC State has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter.

The Wolfpack have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

Bet on NC State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat for NC State so far this season. He has 971 passing yards, completing 58.8% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 337 yards (37.4 ypg) on 81 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

This season, Michael Allen has carried the ball 51 times for 250 yards (27.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion's 554 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 75 times and has registered 47 receptions and six touchdowns.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has caught 11 passes for 195 yards (21.7 yards per game) this year.

Bradley Rozner has hauled in 14 receptions for 145 yards, an average of 16.1 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Davin Vann paces the team with 6.5 sacks, and also has five TFL and 31 tackles.

Payton Wilson is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 101 tackles, seven TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions.

Aydan White leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 23 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.