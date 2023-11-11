The NC State Wolfpack (6-3) face a fellow ACC foe when they visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Truist Field.

NC State is totaling 24.7 points per game on offense this year (83rd in the FBS), and is allowing 20.9 points per game (34th) on the defensive side of the ball. With 348.9 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Wake Forest ranks 95th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 66th, giving up 371.4 total yards per contest.

For more about this game, including where and how to watch on The CW, keep reading.

NC State vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

How to Watch Week 11 Games

NC State vs. Wake Forest Key Statistics

NC State Wake Forest 318.3 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.9 (102nd) 331.8 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.4 (63rd) 130.6 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.8 (83rd) 187.8 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.1 (94th) 13 (73rd) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (112th) 18 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (73rd)

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong leads NC State with 971 yards (107.9 ypg) on 94-of-160 passing with five touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 337 rushing yards on 81 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Michael Allen has piled up 250 yards on 51 attempts, scoring one time.

Kevin Concepcion's team-leading 554 yards as a receiver have come on 47 catches (out of 75 targets) with six touchdowns.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has caught 11 passes for 195 yards (21.7 yards per game) this year.

Bradley Rozner has been the target of 23 passes and hauled in 14 receptions for 145 yards, an average of 16.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis leads Wake Forest with 1,520 yards on 121-of-204 passing with nine touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 137 rushing yards (15.2 ypg) on 101 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Demond Claiborne has rushed for 574 yards on 129 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Justice Ellison has compiled 447 yards on 93 carries.

Jahmal Banks' 528 receiving yards (58.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions on 73 targets with three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has put together a 449-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 31 passes on 49 targets.

Ke'Shawn Williams' 46 targets have resulted in 31 grabs for 337 yards and one touchdown.

