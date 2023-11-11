CAA foes match up when the Rhode Island Rams (5-4) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-8) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Meade Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Rhode Island ranks 41st in the FCS with 28.6 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 75th in points allowed (392.2 points allowed per contest). NC A&T has been sputtering on offense, ranking fifth-worst with 246.4 total yards per game. It has been more effective defensively, allowing 403.3 total yards per contest (99th-ranked).

NC A&T vs. Rhode Island Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Kingston, Rhode Island

Kingston, Rhode Island Venue: Meade Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

NC A&T vs. Rhode Island Key Statistics

NC A&T Rhode Island 246.4 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.1 (28th) 403.3 (101st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.2 (93rd) 155.6 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.1 (102nd) 90.9 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.0 (9th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

NC A&T Stats Leaders

Kevin White has racked up 487 yards (54.1 yards per game) while completing 52.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 272 yards with three touchdowns.

Kenji Christian has been handed the ball 108 times for a team-high 612 yards (68.0 per game) with five touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 14 receptions this season are good for 170 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Fredderick Graves has been given 82 carries and totaled 371 yards with one touchdown.

Amonte Jones' 193 receiving yards (21.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 11 catches on 15 targets.

Taymon Cooke's seven receptions (on 16 targets) have netted him 107 yards (11.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rhode Island Stats Leaders

Kasim Hill has compiled 2,578 yards (286.4 ypg) on 187-of-317 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Ja'Den McKenzie has carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 479 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

Gabe Sloat has been handed the ball 58 times this year and racked up 222 yards (24.7 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also contributed in the pass game with 26 grabs for 216 yards and one touchdown.

Kahtero Summers' 795 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has collected 46 catches and five touchdowns.

Darius Savedge has grabbed 41 passes while averaging 54.1 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Marquis Buchanan has been the target of 29 passes and hauled in 30 receptions for 483 yards, an average of 53.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

