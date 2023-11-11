How to Watch the NBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Toronto Raptors versus the Boston Celtics is one of four strong options on today's NBA slate.
Today's NBA Games
The Orlando Magic play the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks travel to face the Magic on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL and BSWI
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ORL Record: 4-4
- MIL Record: 5-3
- ORL Stats: 109.9 PPG (21st in NBA), 107.3 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- MIL Stats: 118.0 PPG (seventh in NBA), 120.3 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)
The Boston Celtics face the Toronto Raptors
The Raptors hit the road the Celtics on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and TSN
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 6-2
- TOR Record: 4-4
- BOS Stats: 120.6 PPG (fourth in NBA), 108.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- TOR Stats: 109.6 PPG (23rd in NBA), 108.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -8.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -300
- TOR Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 221.5 points
The Atlanta Hawks play the Miami Heat
The Heat hit the road the Hawks on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSSUN
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 5-3
- MIA Record: 4-4
- ATL Stats: 121.8 PPG (third in NBA), 117.0 Opp. PPG (24th)
- MIA Stats: 107.5 PPG (27th in NBA), 110.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ATL -4.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -175
- MIA Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 228.5 points
The Golden State Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers hope to pick up a road win at the Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 6-3
- CLE Record: 3-5
- GS Stats: 114.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 110.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- CLE Stats: 108.6 PPG (26th in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -4.5
- GS Odds to Win: -165
- CLE Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 223.5 points
