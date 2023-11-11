North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today? We have the information here.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at South Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 8:30 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ragsdale High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Myers Park High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Carmel Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
