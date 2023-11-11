Will Jordan Martinook Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 11?
In the upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Jordan Martinook to score a goal for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Martinook stats and insights
- Martinook is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (four shots).
- Martinook has no points on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 50 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Martinook recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|15:52
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:05
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:38
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 6-4
|10/19/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Away
|L 7-4
Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
