The Carolina Hurricanes (8-6) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-4) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Hurricanes are coming off a 5-2 defeat to the Florida Panthers, while the Lightning were beaten by the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 in their last game.

Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have a record of 5-5-0. They have totaled 27 goals, while their opponents have scored 30. They have gone on the power play 29 times during that span, and have capitalized with seven goals (24.1% of opportunities).

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final score of Lightning 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (+105)

Lightning (+105) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Hurricanes vs Lightning Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (8-6 overall) have a 4-0-4 record in games that have required overtime.

In the five games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-1-0 record (good for eight points).

In the one game this season the Hurricanes recorded only one goal, they lost.

Carolina has lost the only game this season when it scored two goals.

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals 11 times, and are 8-3-0 in those games (to register 16 points).

In the eight games when Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 10 points after finishing 5-3-0.

In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 7-3-0 (14 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 14th 3.29 Goals Scored 3.79 4th 24th 3.5 Goals Allowed 3.57 26th 3rd 34.4 Shots 30.6 17th 1st 26.4 Shots Allowed 33.2 28th 8th 25% Power Play % 33.33% 3rd 19th 76.92% Penalty Kill % 86.36% 6th

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

