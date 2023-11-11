Hurricanes vs. Lightning: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 11
Saturday's NHL schedule includes an expected competitive contest between the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-4, -110 on the moneyline to win) and the Carolina Hurricanes (8-6, -110 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Lightning Moneyline
|Hurricanes Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-110
|-110
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-110
|-110
|6.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Betting Trends
- Carolina has played eight games this season with over 6.5 goals.
- The Lightning have gone 4-4 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- The Hurricanes have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.
- Tampa Bay is 4-4 when it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).
- Carolina's moneyline odds have been -110 or longer two times this season, and it lost both.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-2-3
|6-4
|6-3-1
|6.7
|4
|3.2
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-2-3
|4
|3.2
|13
|37.1%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-5-0
|1-8
|4-6-0
|6.3
|2.7
|3
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-5-0
|2.7
|3
|7
|24.1%
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-3
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-2
|Puck Line Covers
|6
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|3
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-3
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-2
|Puck Line Covers
|1
|Puck Line Losses
|8
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|6
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.