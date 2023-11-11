Saturday's contest features the Wofford Terriers (1-0) and the High Point Panthers (1-0) clashing at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium (on November 11) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-70 victory for Wofford.

The matchup has no set line.

High Point vs. Wofford Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium

High Point vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 78, High Point 70

Spread & Total Prediction for High Point vs. Wofford

Computer Predicted Spread: Wofford (-7.8)

Wofford (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

High Point Performance Insights

High Point's defensive performance was 19th-worst in the nation last season with 77.2 points allowed per contest, but offensively it played better, averaging 74.6 points per game (109th-ranked in college basketball).

The Panthers ranked 32nd in the nation with 34.9 boards per contest, but they allowed 34.4 rebounds per game, which ranked 18th-worst in college basketball.

Last year High Point ranked 237th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.3 per game.

With 13.3 turnovers per game, the Panthers ranked 311th in the nation. They forced 11.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 174th in college basketball.

With 7.5 threes per game, the Panthers ranked 166th in college basketball. They had a 32.5% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 273rd in college basketball.

High Point surrendered 7.8 threes per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 32.4% three-point percentage (96th-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, High Point took 60.8% two-pointers (accounting for 71.2% of the team's baskets) and 39.2% threes (28.8%).

