The High Point Panthers (1-0) battle the Wofford Terriers (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

High Point vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

High Point Stats Insights

The Panthers shot at a 44.3% rate from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points below the 46% shooting opponents of the Terriers averaged.

High Point went 9-3 when it shot better than 46% from the field.

The Panthers were the 32nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Terriers finished 222nd.

The Panthers put up just 2.1 more points per game last year (74.6) than the Terriers gave up (72.5).

High Point put together a 9-6 record last season in games it scored more than 72.5 points.

High Point Home & Away Comparison

High Point scored more points at home (79.9 per game) than on the road (69.2) last season.

In 2022-23, the Panthers conceded 9.5 fewer points per game at home (73.5) than away (83).

High Point knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than away (34.1%).

High Point Upcoming Schedule