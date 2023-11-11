High Point vs. Wofford: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Wofford Terriers (1-0) and the High Point Panthers (1-0) meet in a game with no set line at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
High Point vs. Wofford Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Panthers Betting Records & Stats
- Last year 16 of High Point's games went over the point total.
- Against the spread, the Panthers were 13-14-0 last season.
- Wofford covered the spread more often than High Point last year, sporting an ATS record of 16-13-0, compared to the 13-14-0 mark of the Panthers.
High Point vs. Wofford Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wofford
|74.7
|149.3
|72.5
|149.7
|139.9
|High Point
|74.6
|149.3
|77.2
|149.7
|148
Additional High Point Insights & Trends
- The Panthers' 74.6 points per game last year were only 2.1 more points than the 72.5 the Terriers allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 72.5 points last season, High Point went 7-5 against the spread and 9-6 overall.
High Point vs. Wofford Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wofford
|16-13-0
|18-11-0
|High Point
|13-14-0
|16-11-0
High Point vs. Wofford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wofford
|High Point
|12-4
|Home Record
|10-5
|4-11
|Away Record
|2-11
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|7-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|80.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.9
|69.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.2
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-2-0
