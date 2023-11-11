The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) go on the road to meet the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-4) at Tucker Stadium on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

While Tennessee Tech's defense ranks 68th with 27 points allowed per game, the Golden Eagles have been a little less successful on offense, ranking 19th-worst (17.1 points per game). Gardner-Webb's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 34.4 points per game, which ranks 15th-worst in the FCS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 49th with 27.3 points per contest.

Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Tucker Stadium

Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee Tech Key Statistics

Gardner-Webb Tennessee Tech 343.9 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.6 (100th) 359.6 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.1 (48th) 158.8 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.7 (80th) 185.1 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.9 (95th) 8 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has thrown for 938 yards on 57.1% passing while recording seven touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Narii Gaither has rushed 116 times for 570 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Jayden Brown has 244 receiving yards (27.1 per game) on 14 catches and five touchdowns while racking up 451 rushing yards on 88 attempts with four touchdowns.

Ephraim Floyd's 328 receiving yards (36.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 30 catches on 34 targets with one touchdown.

Karim Page's 34 targets have resulted in 30 catches for 241 yards and one touchdown.

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Jordyn Potts has 742 yards passing for Tennessee Tech, completing 53.1% of his passes and recording six touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Marcus Knight has racked up 396 yards on 94 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Justin Pegues has racked up 358 yards on 78 attempts, scoring two times. He's caught 18 passes for 187 yards (20.8 per game) and two touchdowns, as well.

Brad Clark's team-leading 362 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 42 targets).

Jalal Dean has caught 19 passes for 265 yards (29.4 yards per game) this year.

Metrius Fleming has compiled 21 grabs for 188 yards, an average of 20.9 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

