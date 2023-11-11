Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 11, when the Elon Phoenix and Richmond Spiders go head to head at 2:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Phoenix. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Elon vs. Richmond Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Elon (-4.2) 45.3 Elon 25, Richmond 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Elon Betting Info (2022)

The Phoenix went 6-5-0 ATS last season.

Last year, five Phoenix games went over the point total.

Richmond Betting Info (2023)

Against the spread, the Spiders are 3-2-0 this season.

The Spiders have seen four of its five games go over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Phoenix vs. Spiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Richmond 26.6 21 29.6 19.6 22.8 22.8 Elon 21.9 23.6 23.0 17.3 21.0 28.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.