Saturday's game at Paul Porter Arena has the Elon Phoenix (0-1) matching up with the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-51 victory, heavily favoring Elon.

The Phoenix are coming off of a 68-37 loss to East Carolina in their last outing on Monday.

Elon vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Elon vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 77, Gardner-Webb 51

Other CAA Predictions

Elon Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Phoenix averaged 58.1 points per game last season (309th in college basketball) while allowing 63.7 per outing (163rd in college basketball). They had a -170 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 5.6 points per game.

In conference play, Elon averaged fewer points (57.0 per game) than it did overall (58.1) in 2022-23.

The Phoenix scored 60.5 points per game at home last season, and 57.2 on the road.

At home, Elon gave up 61.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than it allowed on the road (65.5).

