The East Carolina Pirates (1-0) host the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) at Minges Coliseum on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

East Carolina vs. Campbell Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

East Carolina's .645 ATS win percentage (20-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Campbell's .586 mark (17-12-0 ATS Record).

East Carolina vs. Campbell Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Carolina 68.8 138.6 70.5 139 140.3 Campbell 69.8 138.6 68.5 139 132.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional East Carolina Insights & Trends

Last year, the Pirates scored just 0.3 more points per game (68.8) than the Fighting Camels gave up (68.5).

When East Carolina scored more than 68.5 points last season, it went 13-4 against the spread and 12-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

East Carolina vs. Campbell Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Carolina 20-11-0 17-14-0 Campbell 17-12-0 20-9-0

East Carolina vs. Campbell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

East Carolina Campbell 10-6 Home Record 8-6 2-9 Away Record 4-10 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 63.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.