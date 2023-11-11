East Carolina vs. Campbell: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The East Carolina Pirates (1-0) host the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) at Minges Coliseum on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
East Carolina vs. Campbell Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Greenville, North Carolina
- Venue: Minges Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
East Carolina Betting Records & Stats
- East Carolina won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- East Carolina's .645 ATS win percentage (20-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Campbell's .586 mark (17-12-0 ATS Record).
East Carolina vs. Campbell Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|East Carolina
|68.8
|138.6
|70.5
|139
|140.3
|Campbell
|69.8
|138.6
|68.5
|139
|132.0
Additional East Carolina Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Pirates scored just 0.3 more points per game (68.8) than the Fighting Camels gave up (68.5).
- When East Carolina scored more than 68.5 points last season, it went 13-4 against the spread and 12-5 overall.
East Carolina vs. Campbell Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|East Carolina
|20-11-0
|17-14-0
|Campbell
|17-12-0
|20-9-0
East Carolina vs. Campbell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|East Carolina
|Campbell
|10-6
|Home Record
|8-6
|2-9
|Away Record
|4-10
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|72.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.4
|63.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.1
|10-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-4-0
