Saturday's game that pits the East Carolina Pirates (1-0) against the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) at Minges Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of East Carolina, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM on November 11.

The matchup has no line set.

East Carolina vs. Campbell Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

East Carolina vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 72, Campbell 67

Spread & Total Prediction for East Carolina vs. Campbell

Computer Predicted Spread: East Carolina (-5.4)

East Carolina (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

East Carolina Performance Insights

With 68.8 points scored per game and 70.5 points allowed last season, East Carolina was 252nd in the nation offensively and 193rd on defense.

The Pirates grabbed 33.5 rebounds per game and conceded 31.8 boards last year, ranking 74th and 222nd, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season East Carolina was ranked 169th in the nation in assists with 13.1 per game.

The Pirates made 7.5 3-pointers per game and shot 31.6% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 166th and 312th, respectively, in the country.

East Carolina was 82nd in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.5 per game) and 118th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.9%) last season.

Last season, East Carolina attempted 41.6% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 58.4% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 32.4% of East Carolina's baskets were 3-pointers, and 67.6% were 2-pointers.

