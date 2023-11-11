How to Watch East Carolina vs. Campbell on TV or Live Stream - November 11
The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) go up against the East Carolina Pirates (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
East Carolina vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
East Carolina Stats Insights
- Last season, the Pirates had a 40.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.8% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Fighting Camels' opponents knocked down.
- East Carolina had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Pirates were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fighting Camels finished 335th.
- Last year, the 68.8 points per game the Pirates put up were only 0.3 more points than the Fighting Camels gave up (68.5).
- East Carolina had a 12-5 record last season when putting up more than 68.5 points.
East Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, East Carolina posted 9.2 more points per game (72.2) than it did in away games (63.0).
- In 2022-23, the Pirates ceded 69.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 74.6.
- In home games, East Carolina made 1.6 more treys per game (8.1) than on the road (6.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to in road games (28.4%).
East Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Ferrum
|W 91-61
|Minges Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Campbell
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|Minges Coliseum
