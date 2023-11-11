The Victory Bell is at stake when the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) and Duke Blue Devils (6-3) clash on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are big favorites, by 14 points. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the North Carolina vs. Duke matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Duke vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Duke Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-14) 50.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-14.5) 50.5 -720 +500 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Duke vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

Duke has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.

The Blue Devils have been an underdog by 14 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

North Carolina has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tar Heels have covered the spread once when favored by 14 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Duke 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000

