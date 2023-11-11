The Duke Blue Devils are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the North Carolina Tar Heels at 8:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Duke vs. North Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (+13.5) Toss Up (51) Duke 27, North Carolina 24

Duke Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 19.0% chance of a victory for the Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils' ATS record is 4-4-0 this year.

Duke is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Blue Devils' eight games with a set total.

The average point total for the Duke this season is 4.0 points lower than this game's over/under.

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tar Heels' implied win probability is 86.7%.

The Tar Heels have five wins in eight games against the spread this season.

North Carolina has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

Out of eight Tar Heels games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

The average total for North Carolina games this season has been 60.4, 9.4 points higher than the total for this game.

Blue Devils vs. Tar Heels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 39.1 23.3 39.7 20.5 41.5 35.0 Duke 25.7 15.7 28.3 12.2 20.3 22.7

