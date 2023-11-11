The Morehead State Eagles (3-6) hit the road for a Pioneer League clash against the Davidson Wildcats (7-2) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Jayne Stadium.

Morehead State ranks 100th in scoring offense (18.8 points per game) and 88th in scoring defense (30 points allowed per game) this year. Things have been positive for Davidson on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling 485.1 total yards per game (second-best) and allowing just 297.7 total yards per game (19th-best).

Davidson vs. Morehead State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boiling Springs, South Carolina

Boiling Springs, South Carolina Venue: Jayne Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Davidson vs. Morehead State Key Statistics

Davidson Morehead State 485.1 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315.8 (91st) 297.7 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.6 (75th) 319.9 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 81.3 (125th) 165.2 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.4 (40th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Davidson Stats Leaders

Coulter Cleland has compiled 1,253 yards (139.2 yards per game) while completing 76.9% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 279 yards .

Mari Adams has carried the ball 140 times for 817 yards, with 14 touchdowns.

Mason Sheron has piled up 784 yards (on 113 attempts) with 12 touchdowns.

Aaron Maione has totaled 28 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 343 (38.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times and has four touchdowns.

Brody Reina has put up a 302-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 13 passes on 11 targets.

Mark McCurdy's 16 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 259 yards and one touchdown.

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has thrown for 2,074 yards, completing 51.3% of his passes and recording 13 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 244 yards (27.1 ypg) on 66 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Caleb Ramseur has carried the ball 25 times for 173 yards (19.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ryan Upp's team-leading 685 yards as a receiver have come on 49 catches (out of 42 targets) with six touchdowns.

Kyle Daly has put together a 531-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 35 passes on 43 targets.

Trevon Kleint has a total of 172 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing nine throws and scoring one touchdown.

