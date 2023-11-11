The Charlotte 49ers (3-6) are 9.5-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup with the Memphis Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The game has a point total set at 51.5.

Memphis sports the 19th-best offense this season in terms of total yards (454.8 yards per game), but rank 22nd-worst on the defensive side of the ball (419.1 yards allowed per game). Charlotte's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, putting up 16.8 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 63rd with 24.8 points allowed per contest.

Charlotte vs. Memphis Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Memphis vs Charlotte Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Memphis -9.5 -105 -115 51.5 -110 -110 -375 +290

Charlotte Recent Performance

In their past three games, the 49ers are gaining 361.3 yards per game (-65-worst in college football) and conceding 296 (29th), placing them among the worst squads offensively.

The 49ers are -51-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (19.7 per game) and 106th in points conceded (23.7).

In its past three games, Charlotte has thrown for 195 yards per game (-30-worst in the country), and given up 148.3 through the air (29th).

The 49ers are 83rd in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (166.3), and sixth-worst in rushing yards allowed (147.7).

The 49ers have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three games, Charlotte has hit the over twice.

Week 11 AAC Betting Trends

Charlotte Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte's ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.

The 49ers have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

The teams have hit the over in four of Charlotte's eight games with a set total.

This season, Charlotte has been the underdog eight times and won two of those games.

This season, Charlotte has been at least a +290 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has put up 946 passing yards, or 105.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.2% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with four interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Jalon Jones, has carried the ball 102 times for 484 yards (53.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Terron Kellman has run for 328 yards across 82 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Jack Hestera's 356 receiving yards (39.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions on 47 targets with three touchdowns.

Jairus Mack has totaled 350 receiving yards (38.9 yards per game) and one touchdown on 19 receptions.

Colin Weber's 36 targets have resulted in 24 catches for 222 yards.

Eyabi Anoma has five sacks to pace the team, and also has eight TFL and 44 tackles.

Demetrius Knight II is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 61 tackles, five TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Kameron Howard has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 23 tackles and two passes defended.

