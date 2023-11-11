Charlotte vs. Memphis: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
AAC action features the Memphis Tigers (7-2) facing off against the Charlotte 49ers (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Tigers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. An over/under of 52 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Charlotte matchup.
Charlotte vs. Memphis Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Charlotte vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-9.5)
|52
|-375
|+290
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-9.5)
|51.5
|-385
|+300
Charlotte vs. Memphis Betting Trends
- Charlotte has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.
- The 49ers have covered the spread three times this season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
- Memphis has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 9.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
