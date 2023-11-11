How to Watch the Charlotte vs. Memphis Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
The Memphis Tigers (7-2) and the Charlotte 49ers (3-6) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium in a clash of AAC foes.
Memphis ranks 85th in scoring defense this year (27.9 points allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking 11th-best in the FBS with 39.2 points per game. Charlotte has been struggling on offense, ranking third-worst in the FBS with 16.8 points per game. It has been more productive defensively, surrendering 24.8 points per contest (63rd-ranked).
See how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Charlotte vs. Memphis Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 11 Games
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- North Texas vs SMU
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- Michigan vs Penn State
Charlotte vs. Memphis Key Statistics
|Charlotte
|Memphis
|322.8 (114th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|454.8 (23rd)
|353 (44th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|419.1 (102nd)
|144.3 (84th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|161.9 (61st)
|178.4 (114th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|292.9 (18th)
|14 (80th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|9 (24th)
|9 (107th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|15 (31st)
Charlotte Stats Leaders
- Trexler Ivey has thrown for 946 yards (105.1 yards per game) while completing 56.2% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Jalon Jones, has carried the ball 102 times for 484 yards (53.8 per game) with four touchdowns.
- Terron Kellman has racked up 328 yards on 82 carries with one touchdown.
- Jack Hestera's 356 receiving yards (39.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 catches on 47 targets with three touchdowns.
- Jairus Mack has put up a 350-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 19 passes on 31 targets.
- Colin Weber has racked up 222 reciving yards (24.7 ypg) this season.
Memphis Stats Leaders
- Seth Henigan has 2,535 yards passing for Memphis, completing 66.2% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 221 rushing yards (24.6 ypg) on 75 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- Blake Watson has carried the ball 130 times for a team-high 826 yards (91.8 per game) with 10 scores. He has also caught 35 passes for 352 yards and one receiving touchdown.
- Sutton Smith has carried the ball 48 times for 249 yards (27.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Roc Taylor's leads his squad with 752 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 47 catches (out of 73 targets) and scored four touchdowns.
- DeMeer Blankumsee has hauled in 36 receptions totaling 585 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.
Rep your team with officially licensed Memphis or Charlotte gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.