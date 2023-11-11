The Campbell Fighting Camels (4-5) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (7-2) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Barker-Lane Stadium in a CAA clash.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 17th-worst in the FCS (34.1 points allowed per game), Campbell has put up better results on offense, ranking 27th in the FCS by averaging 31.2 points per game. Delaware's defense ranks 26th in the FCS with 20.8 points given up per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 17th-best by accumulating 33.8 points per game.

Campbell vs. Delaware Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium

Campbell vs. Delaware Key Statistics

Campbell Delaware 400.1 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.8 (14th) 429.9 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.4 (56th) 147.0 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.7 (30th) 253.1 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.1 (14th) 4 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams has 2,258 passing yards for Campbell, completing 72.5% of his passes and throwing 17 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 222 rushing yards (24.7 ypg) on 73 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

NaQuari Rogers has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 414 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

Lamagea McDowell has carried the ball 96 times for 368 yards (40.9 per game) and five touchdowns.

Jalen Kelsey's team-high 493 yards as a receiver have come on 29 receptions (out of 30 targets) with three touchdowns.

Vincent Wilkins has caught 47 passes for 458 yards (50.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Chaney Fitzgerald's 44 catches have yielded 433 yards and three touchdowns.

Delaware Stats Leaders

Ryan O'Connor leads Delaware with 1,614 yards on 123-of-218 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Marcus Yarns has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 745 yards (82.8 per game) with 14 touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 21 receptions this season are good for 320 yards, and he's scored three touchdowns in the passing game.

Kyron Cumby has racked up 371 yards (on 55 carries) with three touchdowns.

Jourdan Townsend's 458 receiving yards (50.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 31 catches on 38 targets with two touchdowns.

Joshua Youngblood has 21 receptions (on 42 targets) for a total of 322 yards (35.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

