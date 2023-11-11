The East Carolina Pirates (1-0) hit the court against the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Campbell vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Campbell Stats Insights

The Fighting Camels' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Campbell compiled a 10-8 straight up record in games it shot above 43.6% from the field.

The Pirates ranked 39th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Fighting Camels ranked 328th.

The Fighting Camels put up an average of 69.8 points per game last year, only 0.7 fewer points than the 70.5 the Pirates allowed to opponents.

Campbell put together a 10-4 record last season in games it scored more than 70.5 points.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison

Campbell scored 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Fighting Camels conceded 4.7 fewer points per game at home (66.2) than away (70.9).

Campbell knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (30.3%).

