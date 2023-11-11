In the contest between the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and Campbell Fighting Camels on Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM, our projection model expects the Fightin' Blue Hens to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Campbell vs. Delaware Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Delaware (-11.9) 58.9 Delaware 35, Campbell 24

Campbell Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Camels have posted one win against the spread this season.

Two Fighting Camels games (out of four) have hit the over this year.

Delaware Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Blue Hens covered four times in 11 games with a spread last season.

The Fightin' Blue Hens and their opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times last season.

Fighting Camels vs. Fightin' Blue Hens 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Campbell 31.2 34.1 27.3 30.0 33.2 36.2 Delaware 33.8 20.8 32.4 19.0 35.5 23.0

