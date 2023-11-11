Can we anticipate Brent Burns finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Burns stats and insights

Burns has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

On the power play, Burns has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He has a 5.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 50 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Burns recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:48 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:46 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:47 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:11 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:26 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:13 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:41 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 24:22 Away L 6-4 10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 7-4

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

